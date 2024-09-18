2024 September 18 16:41

CB&I and Hanwha Ocean receive approval for cargo containment system and ship design for liquid hydrogen carriers from DNV

CB&I, a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott, and Korean world-class shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean have received Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of a cargo containment system and an 80,000 m3 liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier from DNV, a leading classification society for shipping. DNV formalized the AiP with executives from each company at the Gastech Exhibition & Conference held in Houston on September 17, according to McDermott International's release.

The AiP confirms CB&I's cargo containment systems meets applicable safety standards including class rules, the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code), as well as the Interim Recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk, Resolution MSC.420(97), issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

"Hanwha Ocean's expertise in gas carriers perfectly complements CB&I's expertise in large-scale storage and handling systems for liquid hydrogen," said Mark Butts, Senior Vice President for CB&I. "Together we have created a safe, efficient liquid hydrogen carrier design with low boil-off of 0.05% per day. This carrier makes plans for international liquid hydrogen supply chains possible today."

CB&I is supporting Hanwha Ocean's carrier design with its cargo containment system consisting of vacuum-insulated double-wall spheres for LH2 transport, which has also been approved by DNV. CB&I has more than 60 years of experience in onshore LH2 storage tank design and construction worldwide.

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels, and fabrication facilities around the world.

DNV is the world's leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

Hanwha Ocean is the world's premier shipbuilding and offshore company. Started in 1973 at Okpo Bay, Geoje Island, located on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, the shipyard of Hanwha Ocean was completed in 1981. The shipyard, which spans an area of 4.9 million meters squared, encompasses the world's largest dock with a million-ton capacity and is optimized for building high-tech motor vessels using cutting edge equipment. Hanwha Ocean manufactures high-quality products based on its vast IT expertise, well-managed shipbuilding technologies, superb fixed-platform construction capabilities, large-scale project management know-how, submarine/destroyer construction technologies.