2024 September 18 16:13

DNV awards AiP for HD Hyundai’s onboard carbon capture and storage system retrofit design

HD Hyundai Marine Solution, HD Hyundai Engineering & Technology, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems have successfully obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for their design of an onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) system for retrofits, according to DNV's release.

The retrofit design, which is applicable to a wide range of vessels, showcases the collaborative efforts of the HD Hyundai affiliates. With the global maritime industry increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions, DNV's AiP confirms that the OCCS technology is both feasible and prepared to meet emerging regulatory requirements.

The project was conducted as a Joint Industry Project (JIP) between DNV and the HD Hyundai companies, focusing on an LNG dual fuel, 15,000 TEU ultra-large container ship built by the HD Hyundai Group. The JIP successfully integrated advanced carbon capture and liquefaction systems developed by Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems and HD KSOE.

The collaboration leveraged the strengths of each partner: HD Hyundai Marine Solution for basic design, HD Hyundai Engineering & Technology for 3D modelling and detailed design, and DNV for verification based on the applicable international regulations and its world leading classification rules and guidelines.



