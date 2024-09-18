2024 September 18 12:40

SeaBubbles launches new flying boat model

SeaBubbles, French pioneer in zero-emission hydrofoils, strengthens its commitment to ecological transition with the launch of SmartBubble, new flying boat model combining cutting-edge technology with iconic design, according to the company's release. This innovative vessel, designed to carry up to eight people at a speed of 16 knots (30 km/h), takes its passengers on a silent and environmentally friendly flight, ideal for water taxi services and urban transportation.



Following the success of its first public line on Lake Annecy, where hundreds of passengers experienced the unique sensation of flying aboard The Bubble (4-seater model), SeaBubbles reaches a new milestone with the homologation of the SmartBubble (8-seater model) and its four patents, including retractable foils.

The submerged wings (foils) equipped with automatic flaps allow to fly at low speeds, saving 40% of energy required. This unique boat has just been presented afloat for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival.



SeaBubbles also announces the acquisition of Neocean technology, to accelerate the development of flight control expertise, specifically on "inverted T" foils. Neocean is renowned for developing the Overboat, foiling catamaran with proven stability and maneuverability.