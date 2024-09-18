2024 September 18 12:20

BC Ferries purchases the first five of seven new ships

BC Ferries is taking a major step forward in its New Major Vessels (NMV) project, marking a critical milestone in the company’s largest capital investment ever.

To address projected population growth, replace aging vessels, and meet customer expectations, BC Ferries is now continuing the procurement process for the first five of seven new vessels needed for its busiest routes, with the remaining two new vessels to be built in a later phase. Additionally, work will be planned to extend the operational life of two existing C-Class vessels, the Queen of Surrey and the Queen of Oak Bay, through local shipyards and contractors.



BC Ferries has designed the new vessels in collaboration with LMG Marin, a leading naval architecture and ship design firm, to be able to carry up to 360 standard-sized vehicles and 2,100 passengers, marking a significant capacity increase from the 250-310 vehicles and 1,200-1,500 passengers that the retiring vessels currently accommodate. They will also be among the largest double-ended ferries in the world, with significantly improved energy efficiency and propulsion systems designed for both future flexibility and environmentally sustainable operations.

This summer, BC Ferries saw record-breaking passenger and vehicle traffic, with over 8,040,000 passengers and over 3,150,000 vehicles transported between June 1 and August 31. Over the past few years, the company has consistently set new records for passenger volume, highlighting the growing demand for ferry services in British Columbia. Without these new vessels, major route capacity during the peak season will be exceeded by 2035, leading to longer waits for residents and negative impacts on local economies, particularly in goods delivery and tourism.

Pre-qualified shipyards will now participate in the Request for Proposals (RFP) process with contracts expected to be awarded in Spring 2025, subject to approval from the Ferry Commissioner. The first ship will be expected to start service in 2029, with all five in service by 2031. This RFP represents a significant milestone in the organization’s fleet renewal strategy and efforts to increase capacity and resilience on major routes. The second phase of the NMV project will be conducted with the aim to award shipbuilding contracts for the additional two vessels by 2033, which would mean those ships would enter service by approximately 2037.



