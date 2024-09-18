2024 September 18 11:10

Bureau Veritas grants AiP for PONANT’s low-carbon, wind-assisted passenger vessel design

Bureau Veritas has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to PONANT, a world leader in cruising, for its new twin-screw sailing passenger vessel concept, Swap2Zero. This project represents a significant advancement in sustainable maritime travel, featuring a design that emphasizes low carbon emission technologies and wind-assisted propulsion, according to the company's release.



The vessel concept, measuring 186.2 meters in length, is designed for transoceanic voyages and is equipped with a combination of renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and low-carbon fuels. Its design aligns with its goal of being close to zero-emission ready by focusing on three core principles: energy efficiency, energy sobriety, and the optimized use of renewable resources. Wind propulsion is the primary method, supplemented by solar power, hydrogen fuel cells, and renewable fuels such as bio and e-methane.

Key features of the Swap2Zero project include the ability to achieve up to 50% wind-assisted propulsion and provide up to one month of operational autonomy. It can operate for 15 days without wind at a speed of 10 knots, or up to 30 days with 50% wind assistance. The vessel concept also incorporates approximately 1,000 square meters of solar panels, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), batteries, and renewable liquid hydrogen. Additionally, dual-fuel engines certified for biodiesel and biogas support Safety of Return to Port (SRtP) compliance.

A notable aspect of the vessel concept is its advanced carbon capture system, designed to capture and store CO2 emissions, which may be reused or securely stored. The vessel concept also features systems for waste heat and cold recovery, contributing to its overall sustainability.

The Approval in Principle for the Swap2Zero project has been granted in accordance with key international conventions including SOLAS, ILLC, MARPOL, and the IGF Code. It also aligns with Bureau Veritas standards such as the Rules for the Classification of Steel Ships (NR 467), Wind Propulsion Systems (NR 206), and Hydrogen-Fueled Ships (NR 678).