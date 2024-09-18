2024 September 18 10:40

ABS signs MOU with HD KSOE to advance zero-carbon ships

ABS and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the development and certification of innovative systems for next-generation, zero-carbon ships, according to ABS's release.

Representatives from both companies met at Gastech 2024 for the signing ceremony. Entitled “Cooperation on the Advanced Zero-Carbon Ships,” the MOU focuses on integrating advanced technologies in three main areas:

A novel LNG cargo handling system that utilizes full re-liquefaction system to suppress boil-off gas (BOG) for zero-carbon LNG carriers

A comprehensive ammonia fuel supply system including pressure control for large commercial vessels

An efficient integrated system that enhances re-liquefaction with cold ammonia fuel supply, thereby improving system efficiency and reducing power consumption

