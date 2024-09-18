2024 September 18 10:00

Ascenz Marorka to equip Gazocean’s entire LNG carrier fleet with its Smart Shipping solution

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, has announced that Gazocean, a French firm specializing in the technical management of LNG carriers, has chosen its Smart Shipping solution for its entire fleet of six vessels, according to GTT's release.

The contract includes access to Ascenz Marorka's Smart Shipping platform for managing vessel performance and monitoring LNG cargoes, along with automatic data collection from onboard sensors across the fleet. This data will be used to produce performance and environmental reports for Gazocean, as well as its shipowner and charterer clients, with the goal of optimizing energy efficiency.

The advanced automation of these reports will significantly reduce the administrative burden on the crew, allowing them to focus on critical operational tasks. Additionally, shore-based teams will benefit from enhanced data quality and less time spent on manual checks and report formatting.

The contract also covers Weather Routing services and provides access to Ascenz Marorka's Fleet Center, aimed at improving route safety and operational efficiency.