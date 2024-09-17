2024 September 17 18:00

Boskalis installed the Gallaf GE Central Processing Platform topside at the Al Shaheen field offshore Qatar

Boskalis's semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Forte installed the Gallaf GE Central Processing Platform (CPP) topside at its final destination, the Al Shaheen field offshore Qatar, according to the company's release.

This was done through a DP float-over operation in which Forte positioned the CCP topside between the legs of the pre-installed jacket. By ballasting the vessel, the CCP topside was then mated on the jacket.

A special feature of Forte's transport and installation project is that the 17,818-ton topside is the heaviest cargo ever loaded on this vessel using the skid-on method. This involves ‘sliding’ the CPP topside sideways from the quayside onto the vessel’s deck via a rail.

This took place at the HOC yard in South Korea.

For the Forte, the Gallaf project already marks the second DP float-over installation of 2024. Earlier this year in Malaysia, the Jerun A topside was installed this way.

Boskalis is a global dredging and offshore contractor and maritime services provider.