2024 September 17 17:20

Venture Global secures 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG regasification capacity at the new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal in Greece for five years

Venture Global announced the execution of a binding long- term terminal use agreement (TUA) with GASTRADE S.A. enabling the regasification and sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global's terminals in Louisiana to markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Under the agreement, Venture Global has secured approximately 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG regasification capacity at the new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal in Greece for five years, beginning in 2025. Venture Global's capacity will account for approximately 25% of the total terminal capacity, or approximately 12 cargoes annually.

The new Alexandroupolis LNG FSRU receiving terminal and South-North 'Vertical Corridor' will be essential to enhancing Central and Eastern European energy security by providing a new route to bring alternative supplies of natural gas into the region. Critical energy infrastructure projects in Greece have been supported in part by European co-funding as well as the United States Government through the Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company's second facility, Plaquemines LNG, is under construction and expected to produce first LNG in 2024. The company is currently constructing and developing over 74 MTPA of nameplate production capacity to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.