2024 September 17 17:06

Seapeak becomes first shipping company to join UN oil and gas methane patrnership

Seapeak, a leader in the global transportation of Liquified Natural Gas and other Natural Gas Liquids, announced its official membership in the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0).

OGMP 2.0 is a voluntary initiative launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to improve the monitoring, reporting, and verification of methane emissions from oil and gas operations. By joining OGMP 2.0, Seapeak will leverage its maritime expertise to contribute to global methane reduction goals, enhance transparency, and drive meaningful change in the shipping and maritime industry.



Seapeak’s involvement will allow it to adopt best practices, implement cutting-edge technologies, and collaborate with other industry leaders to reduce emissions.



Seapeak is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of liquefied gas carriers, providing services primarily under long-term, charters through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings) and 44 NGL carriers (including 12 newbuildings). Seapeak’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.