2024 September 17 16:42

Equinor's FPSO is moored on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea

The floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) is now securely anchored on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, according to Equinor's release.

The hook-up of the FPSO to the subsea facilities, preparing it for production start-up towards the end of the year, will now start.

"This is an important milestone for Equinor and its partners Vår Energi and Petoro. Johan Castberg strengthens Norway's role as a reliable, long-term energy supplier. The field will create great value for society, and long-term ripple effects and jobs. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed," says Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project management control.



Johan Castberg is a large oil field with estimated recoverable volumes of between 450 and 650 million barrels. The field will produce for 30 years, and at its peak, Johan Castberg may produce 220,000 barrels per day. The field development concept includes 30 wells distributed across ten subsea templates and two satellites that will now be tied back to the FPSO. So far, 13 of these wells have been drilled, and drilling operations will continue into 2026.

Johan Castberg is located 240 kilometres northwest of Hammerfest. The field has a supply and helicopter base in Hammerfest and an operations organisation in Harstad.



The Norwegian supply industry has accounted for more than 70 percent of the total deliveries to the Johan Castberg project. In the operating phase, 95 percent of deliveries are expected to come from Norwegian suppliers. The North Norwegian content is estimated at about 40 percent, and every third Johan Castberg employee lives in Northern Norway.