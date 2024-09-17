2024 September 17 16:10

Svitzer places order to build the world’s first battery electric methanol tug

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider has signed a contract with the Turkish shipyard Uzmar to build a world-first battery-methanol tug. The tug will be based on Svitzer’s innovative TRAnsverse tug design and feature a 6MWh battery supported by dual fuel methanol engines for back-up and range extension, according to the company's release.

The escort duty tug is expected to conduct more than 90% of its operations using its battery-electric powertrain and conduct up to 25% of Svitzer’s work in the port of Gothenburg. Svitzer’s innovative TRAnsverse tug design will allow the battery-powered tug to operate more efficiently than internal combustion engine powered tugs of a traditional design.

Designed in collaboration with naval architect, Robert Allan Ltd, the tug will feature an overall length of 34.9 meters, providing substantial stability and capacity. It will deliver an impressive bollard pull ahead of 85 tonnes and utilise escort steering and braking forces rated at 150 and 200 tonnes, respectively, measured at 10 knots. With a gross tonnage of approximately 806 tonnes and powered by a 6MWh battery system, the tug will be capable of achieving speeds of up to 14 knots.

Continuing developments in alternative power technologies convinced Svitzer that the combination of battery power and methanol engines can ensure both safe, efficient and reliable operations in a location with the right availability of these two power sources.

With an aim to become the world’s most sustainable port, the Port of Gothenburg was considered the perfect location for the new tug. The port is making significant investments to provide the necessary shore power charging options, and methanol is already being bunkered at the port. As such, Gothenburg has all the ingredients for safe and stable operation of the tug for many years to come.

Svitzer is a global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries.