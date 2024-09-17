2024 September 17 15:46

NORDEN enters into biofuel arrangement with BHP

NORDEN and leading global resources company BHP have entered into a lower CO2 emission biofuel arrangement for approximately 1,000 tonnes of 100% biofuel (B100) to be used on a voyage from Hay Point, Australia to Rotterdam, Netherlands on the Capesize vessel NORD Steel, according to the company's release.

This will be the largest quantity of biofuel used on a single voyage by NORDEN, anticipated to reduce a total of 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to an equivalent voyage using conventional fossil maritime fuel - equivalent to removing 543 fossil-fueled vehicles off the roads for a year.



“BHP is taking a leading role in helping to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping, so we are immensely proud of the trust they have put in us, supporting them in their efforts to see lower supply chain emissions,” says Jan Rindbo, CEO of NORDEN. “Biofuels are an integral part of our ambition to decarbonise our customers’ supply chains, as it can be applied directly onto our +500 operated vessels without any engine modifications, while delivering instant reductions to the benefit of our customers.” Jan Rindbo, concludes.

In 2018, NORDEN became the first shipping company to perform a commercial shipment using B100. Since then, NORDEN has pioneered the use of biofuels with its latest investment in biooil scale-up producer MASH Makes and with the development of the NORDEN Book & Claim initiative, connecting emission reductions made by NORDEN with customers that due to trading routes or other constraints are not able to bunker low-carbon fuels.