2024 September 17 13:42

World Shipping Council appoints Tamekia Flack as Director of U.S. Government Relations

The World Shipping Council (WSC) announced the appointment of Tamekia Flack as its new Director of U.S. Government Relations, effective immediately. Tamekia will lead WSC’s efforts to advance key safety, security, and environmental priorities in the U.S.A.

Tamekia brings a wealth of experience from her distinguished career in maritime transportation law and policy. Most recently she served as the Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD), where she fostered high-level relationships critical to the agency’s mission, provided leadership to senior executives, developed the Administration’s messaging and public affairs strategy, shaped and implemented agency policy, and led efforts to improve mariner safety at sea.

Before her role as Deputy Administrator, Tamekia was MARAD’s Chief Counsel, overseeing all legal services for MARAD including legislation and regulations, government acquisitions and grants, maritime programs, litigation, and environmental law.

Prior to MARAD, Tamekia was a civilian attorney for the United States Coast Guard, where she supervised the development of the Coast Guard’s legislative agenda as the Senior Legislative Attorney, focusing on maritime transportation safety and ports and waterways safety.

Tamekia is a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University School of Law and a degree from Dillard University.



