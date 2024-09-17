2024 September 17 13:22

Centus Marine and Strategic Marine introduce Malaysia’s first hybrid crew boat

Strategic Marine, in collaboration with Centus Marine, unveil the introduction of Malaysia’s first hybrid Fast Crew Boat (FCB). This innovative vessel is equipped with cutting-edge hybrid technology and gyro-stabilization, marking a significant advancement in the region’s maritime industry.

The vessel has been specifically designed to improve efficiency and sustainability in offshore operations, offering significant advantages in crew transfer to oil platforms. Its hybrid propulsion system reduces fuel consumption, resulting in lower emissions and a smaller carbon footprint. The gyro-stabilization enhances stability, ensuring safer and more efficient operations, particularly in challenging offshore environments.



Strategic Marine and Centus Marine are both committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry, providing advanced solutions that align with global environmental goals.



CENTUS MARINE SDN BHD is a Petronas-licensed Malaysian owner and operator of Fast Crew Boats.

Incorporated in 2013, owns and operating close to 20 Fast Crew Boats, Centus Marine aims to be the leading industry standards, providing Top Notch vessels to their valued Clientele. Working closely with trusted partners to constantly upgrading, improving efficiency & safety standards.

Strategic Marine Group is a full-capacity global shipbuilder with a focus on specialty aluminium craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Europe and the Middle East. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services. Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and defence sectors.