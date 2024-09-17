2024 September 17 11:10

INTERCARGO submits proposals to IMO calling for revision of Carbon Intensity Indicator at MEPC 82

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) has submitted proposals to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) calling for a review of the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) at the 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82), being held between 30th September and 4th October at the IMO Headquarters in London, according to INTERCARGO's release.

Drawing on extensive studies that analysed data from over 5,600 bulk carriers, INTERCARGO has highlighted several key issues with the current CII system:

Impact of idle time: The studies show a clear correlation between increased idle time and poorer CII ratings, particularly for smaller vessel sizes. This idle time, which includes periods in port or at anchorage, is often beyond the vessel’s control.

Perverse incentives: The current CII framework may inadvertently encourage ships to run their main engines unnecessarily, for example when waiting at anchorage, potentially increasing overall emissions while improving their CII rating.

Inconsistent efficiency indicators: Vessels with E ratings often have lower average CO2 emissions compared to those rated A to D, suggesting the CII does not accurately reflect a vessel’s true efficiency.

Size-based disparities: Smaller bulk carriers, especially in the Handysize and Supramax/Ultramax segments, show a higher percentage of D and E ratings compared to larger vessels.

In light of these findings, INTERCARGO has proposed that the IMO:

Review and adjust the CII to better reflect a vessel’s true energy efficiency, rather than, by implication, reflecting the efficiency of a port or other factors outside the control of a ship.

Implement a system that further incentivises overall GHG emission reduction, rather than potentially resulting in encouraging behaviour that improves ratings but increases total emissions.

Consider a multi-phased approach to refining the CII, starting with solutions based on current data and progressing to more refined measures as additional data becomes available.



INTERCARGO has urged the MEPC’s Working Group on Air Pollution and Energy Efficiency to examine how the CII can be adjusted to better align with the IMO’s decarbonisation goals for global shipping.