2024 September 17 10:44

DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier

DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and its subsidiaries, HD Hyundai Heavy Industry (HD HHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for their new hydrogen system. HD KSOE aims to complete development of the hydrogen carrier technology that enables large-capacity hydrogen transportation and storage by around 2030, according to DNV's release.

HD KSOE's new system utilizes boil-off gas from hydrogen transport for a hybrid propulsion system, integrating hydrogen DF engines and fuel cells. Collaborating globally, HD KSOE and partners like Woodside Energy and Linde Engineering are exploring new hydrogen transportation and storage solutions, aiming to commercialize their advancements by 2030.





