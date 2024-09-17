  The version for the print
  2024 September 17 10:14

    Typhoon Bebinca suspends bunker deliveries in Chinese ports

    Bunker operations across Chinese ports of Zhoushan and Shanghai have been suspended since yesterday due to bad weather conditions induced by Typhoon Bebinca, according to Engine.

    Typhoon Bebinca made landfall early this morning in the coastal area of Lingang New City in eastern Shanghai, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

    The storm is expected to move northwest, passing through Shanghai, southern Jiangsu, and central Anhui, before entering southern Henan and weakening into a tropical depression.

    Currently, Zhoushan is experiencing strong wind gusts of 21-36 knots and swells approaching a meter.

    Other ports in the Yangtze River Delta, including Lianyungang, Nanjing, Jiaxing, Nantong, and Taicang, may also be affected by the typhoon.

    Bunker deliveries in Zhoushan and Shanghai are expected to resume today or the following day when favourable weather is forecast.

