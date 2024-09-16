2024 September 16 17:32

Ghanaian president inaugurates China-aided fishing port

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday inaugurated a China-aided fishing port complex in Jamestown, a coastal community in Accra, the country's capital, according to Xinhua.

Constructed by CRCC Harbor and Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese firm, the Jamestown Fishing Port Complex features a range of facilities, including a two-story office building, a fish market, an ice-making plant, shops, cold storage, a kindergarten, a fire station and a ship repair station.

The president expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its longstanding support of Ghana, including its assistance with the harbor project and other key infrastructure developments.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa officially handed over the port complex, affirming China's commitment to supporting Ghana's socio-economic progress.

"It is a significant infrastructure project aimed at boosting Ghana's fishing industry, enhancing local economic development, and improving the livelihoods of local communities that rely on fishing," Tong said.