2024 September 16 16:25

Fujian Highton breaks into capesize market with Alpha Bulkers deal

Chinese supramax bulker specialist Fujian Highton Development has moved into the capesize business with a transaction in the secondhand market, according to TradeWinds.

The company has acquired the 178,000-dwt Alpha Prudence (built 2008) from Wallace Navigation Corp for $24.75m.

The Chinese-built bulker's actual, previous owner was Athens-based Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement.