2024 September 16 15:45

GD NASSCO wins contract for eight John Lewis-class replenishment oilers

General Dynamics NASSCO, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, announced on September 13, 2024 that it has received a block-buy contract from the U.S. Navy for the construction of up to eight additional John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers (T-AO 214 through 221), according to the company's release.

The tenth ship, and first under the new contract, has been awarded for $780 million. If all eight ships are ultimately exercised, and including incentives and other contract options in support of those ships, the contract value will total over $6.7 billion.



In 2016, the Navy awarded NASSCO with a contract to design and build the first six ships in the next generation of fleet oilers, the John Lewis-class. In 2022, that contract was modified to add an additional three oilers (T-AO 211 – 213). Designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy ships operating at sea, the 742-feet vessels have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons, capacity to carry 162,000 barrels of oil and significant amounts of dry cargo, as well as providing aviation capability while traveling at speeds up to 20 knots.

The first ship, USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), was delivered to the U.S. Navy in July 2022. The USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) and the USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211) are currently under construction, while the USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) will be christened and launched on September 21, 2024. Start of construction for the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212) will be in October 2024.

General Dynamics NASSCO specializes in the design and construction of Navy and commercial ships and is a major provider of repair services for the U.S. Navy, with capabilities in San Diego, California; Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; and Bremerton, Washington.



T-AO fleet replenishment oilers are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments. The platform is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.

In June 2016, the Navy awarded the contract to General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) in San Diego for the design and construction of the Future Fleet Replenishment Ship, the John Lewis-class (T-AO 205), formerly known as the T-AO(X). Construction commenced in September 2018, and the first ship was delivered in 2022.

Legacies of the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet Replenishment Oilers (T-AO), the new John Lewis-class T-AOs carry jet fuel, diesel fuel and lubricating oil, small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, potable water and more. The John Lewis-class ships will be operated by the Navy’s Military Sealift Command and provide underway replenishment of fuel and stores to U.S. Navy ships at sea and jet fuel for aircraft assigned to aircraft carriers. These ships will add capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistics Force and become the cornerstone of the fuel delivery system.