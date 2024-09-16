  The version for the print
    Hoegh LNG announces name change to Hoegh Evi

    Höegh LNG, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure solutions, announced its new name, Höegh Evi.
     
    Standing for “energy vector infrastructure,” the name Evi reflects the recent expansion of our focus beyond LNG import terminals to encompass innovative and tangible clean energy solutions. Höegh Evi is accelerating the energy transition with floating infrastructure for ammonia and hydrogen, as well as carbon transport and storage (CCS), in addition to LNG, according to the company's release.
     
    “In a world of rapid change and evolving energy demands, customers need a partner to help them balance today’s energy security needs with tomorrow’s clean energy ambitions. Höegh Evi will continue to be a leading provider of floating LNG infrastructure while we are also applying our skills and experience to bring marine infrastructure for clean molecules into operation by the end of this decade,” said Erik Nyheim, President & CEO of Höegh Evi.
     
    Höegh Evi has been a pioneer in liquefied gas solutions for more than 50 years and will continue to be a market leader in LNG with one of the world’s largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) and LNG carriers. The company is also developing innovative marine infrastructure including floating ammonia and H2 import terminals, ammonia cracking technology and CCS.
     
    “The name Höegh Evi continues to speak to our heritage and our strong reputation within the LNG industry, while capturing the expansion of our focus in response to new demands and the energy transition. Together, the Höegh Evi team both at sea and onshore is very excited to develop clean and efficient solutions to the benefit of people and planet in the future,” said Morten W. Høegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Höegh Evi.
     
    Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. will change its company name to Höegh Evi Ltd. Along with the new name, the company has adopted a new logo and visual identity.

2024 September 16

18:08 Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor
17:32 Ghanaian president inaugurates China-aided fishing port
17:12 Tuticorin International Container Terminal starts operations
16:52 India eyes global shipbuilding market with new mega parks on East and West coasts by 2030
16:25 Fujian Highton breaks into capesize market with Alpha Bulkers deal
15:45 GD NASSCO wins contract for eight John Lewis-class replenishment oilers
15:13 Hoegh LNG announces name change to Hoegh Evi
14:45 Lloyd’s Register and Orbital Marine Power to commence IECRE certification of the world’s largest tidal energy converter
12:55 KOTUG expands portfolio with acquisition of Rotterdam based supplier and procurement company
12:22 Panama Canal shares the strategies implemented and the results achieved in the 2023-2024 fiscal year
11:52 Wartsila and Royal Caribbean Group sign Lifecyle Agreement to accelerate sustainability goals
11:28 EU Navy starts towing of stricken Red Sea oil tanker MV Sounion
10:07 Egypt fully awards tender for 20 winter LNG cargoes
09:40 Port of Long Beach releases the final environmental impact report for a project to install two oil storage tanks

2024 September 15

16:57 HD Hyundai to showcase eco-friendly future technologies at Gastech in the U.S.
15:49 Marine bunker oil market to reach $280.7 billion, globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
14:35 IMO: Support offered to developing countries for pilot project feasibility to reduce ship GHG emissions
13:12 UKP&I presents an analysis of FuelEU Maritime and the mechanisms for compliance
11:25 TotalEnergies joins the first Japanese fund dedicated to the development of low-carbon hydrogen
09:41 SC Shipping (Shanghai) hosts christening ceremony for its new chemical tanker Bi Wu

2024 September 14

16:01 KBR awarded conceptual study contract for floating blue ammonia production by SHI
15:58 Gemini Cooperation: two network options for industry-leading schedule reliability
14:47 Leading Greek shipping companies renew their fleet by selling their oldest ships.
13:19 Weathernews and Lauritzen sign new 3-year contract
11:07 First electric boat successfully crosses the Baltic Sea
09:54 Industry needs to invest in advanced skills to deliver safety gains – ABS

2024 September 13

18:00 JX, NYK, and KNCC jointly conduct demonstration experiment of elevated pressure method in CO2 liquefaction and storage process
17:21 Leading group of seven major operators accounted for over 40% of global port handling in 2023 - Drewry
17:10 Rolls-Royce and Azimut Benetti Group sign an agreement for mtu propulsion systems for yachts
16:47 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers (Edition 3.0)"
16:15 Snow & Company delivers a new Incat-designed hybrid research vessel to the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
15:36 KOTUG awarded contract by ROS for delivery of E-Pusher to power emission free sand transport
15:13 Valmet receives a vessel methanol fuel conversion order from CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding
14:41 CMA CGM to enhance its service offering from Europe to West Africa
14:03 MOL and Chevron Shipping to install Wind Challenger on LNG carrier
13:31 Fincantieri announces delivery of Explora II, coin ceremony for Explora III and steel cutting for Explora IV
13:02 Port of Long Beach container volume up 33.9% in August 2024
12:40 Hanwha to take full control of Singapore Dyna-Mac with tender offer
12:20 10 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard for 4th consecutive year
11:50 Sea-Intelligence analyses the impact of the Red Sea crisis on the container shipping industry
11:13 Galveston LNG Bunker Port enters into a gas supply agreement with Energy Transfer’s Houston Pipeline Company
10:40 Eastern Shipbuilding converts OSV into first-of-its-kind SOV at Allanton Shipyard
10:20 UECC expands its fleet with addition of ex-Hoegh car carrier
09:57 India and UAE sign an agreement for IMEEC virtual trade corridor

2024 September 12

18:04 Guangzhou Shipbuilding starts construction of the first LNG dual-fuel LRII tanker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
17:39 Norwegian Prime Minister attends naming ceremony of world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier
17:21 China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding enters into a joint venture agreement with Japanese Tsuneishi Holdings to acquire a 34% stake in Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding
16:47 Cambodia inaugurates $37.5-mln additional container terminal at kingdom's largest port
15:24 European gas rises as supply risks mount on Ukraine, hurricane - Bloomberg
14:46 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 9-15 – MABUX
14:43 Fleet Solid Support vessels for UK Ministry of Defence to be powered by MAN propulsion package
14:23 3 international banks in talks to establish offshore operations in Colombo Port City
13:41 CLIA releases its annual Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report
13:08 Yang Ming announces 2025 East-West service via Cape of Good Hope
12:46 Port of Sines saw the highest annual growth among the 15 largest EU container ports in the first half of 2024
12:24 OCI Global announces repurchase of OCI Methanol Minorities
10:32 Adani Ports signs concession agreement for multipurpose terminal at Deendayal Port
10:10 German lawmakers approve rescue of Meyer Werft shipbuilder, say the German parliament
09:50 Lloyd's Register commissioned research reveals the rapid rise of AI in maritime

2024 September 11

18:00 Van Oord's new cable-laying vessel Calypso to start laying cables on its very first project
17:40 Maersk Tankers is set to launch a new pool for chemical carriers on 1 October
17:15 bp selects ABS Class and service support for high tech Kaskida Project
16:47 Consortium selected for NEDO’s next-generation floating offshore wind power technology development project
16:04 AD Ports Group Awards ZPMC Cranes Contracts for Terminal Projects in Africa
15:24 MOL announces the naming ceremony for 2 newbuilding LNG carriers to serve QatarEnergy
14:52 GTT awarded tank design for eight new LNG carriers
14:12 Folk Maritime launches new liner service connecting Red Sea ports and Indian subcontinent
13:42 Panama ports container volume up 18.5% in January-July 2024
13:21 Leonhardt & Blumberg orders four methanol-ready MR tankers
12:41 Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port sees 53 pct surge in vessel arrivals in first 8 months of 2024