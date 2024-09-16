2024 September 16 14:45

Lloyd’s Register and Orbital Marine Power to commence IECRE certification of the world’s largest tidal energy converter

Lloyd’s Register, an IECRE accepted renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, has signed an agreement with Orbital Marine Power Ltd to commence the certification process for the world’s largest tidal energy converter (TEC). Once in operation, Orbital’s next generation O2-X TEC will be capable of delivering 2.4MW of electrical power, according to LR's release.

The assessment will be undertaken in accordance with the international standard for Technology Qualification (IEC TS 62600-4) and the associated IECRE operational document (OD 310-4). Lloyd’s Register has assigned ten discipline specialists to assess various aspects of the TEC against the aforementioned documents, and other applicable IEC and ISO standards. The outcome from a primary assessment will result in an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the TEC.

The IECRE technology qualification process includes verification and validation of the technology being assessed. Verification activities conclude with an IECRE Feasibility Statement, while validation ends with an IECRE Conformity Statement for technology qualification.

Upon satisfactory conclusion of the entire technology qualification process, the technology can begin formal certification through other IECRE marine energy certification processes, such as Prototype certification and Type certification.



