2024 September 16 12:55

KOTUG expands portfolio with acquisition of Rotterdam based supplier and procurement company

KOTUG announced that it completed the acquisition of Cleaning Technology and Consultancy B.V. (CTC b.v.) earlier this month. The transaction includes all assets, operations, and personnel marking an important milestone for both companies.

CTC, a family-owned business founded by Mr. Bob Hortulanus in 1996, began as a supplier of tank cleaning – and gas freeing equipment. Over the years, it has also become a specialist in the procurement and supply of a wide range of technical maritime needs, including both tankship- related equipment (such as hoses, pumps, eductors, valves and couplings) and general technical supplies (such as equipment, tools, spare parts and stores). CTC can procure and deliver directly to any overseas port via courier, truck transport, airfreight or sea freight.

CTC will remain an independent brand and will continue to build its client base as a standalone company, remaining committed to providing the same high level of service and support that its customers and partners have come to expect.

Founded in 1996, CTC b.v. began as a leading supplier of tank cleaning and gas freeing equipment. Since February 2009, CTC b.v. has been the official representative of Victor Marine Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer of tank cleaning systems, oily water separators, and sewage treatment units. CTC b.v. serves clients across the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, France, and Spain.

Over time, CTC b.v. expanded its offerings to include comprehensive technical ship supplies, such as deck, engine, cabin, and galley stores, catering to shipowners and managers of tugboats, general cargo ships, and chemical/LNG tankers.

With the recent move to a larger warehouse and office facility, CTC now also provides storage and distribution services for shipowners.

Through extensive contacts at key ports like Singapore, Spain, and beyond, CTC b.v. is well-positioned to support its global clientele. Its dedicated, nautically trained professionals are available 24/7 to ensure expert service and support.