2024 September 16 11:52

Wartsila and Royal Caribbean Group sign Lifecyle Agreement to accelerate sustainability goals

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year Lifecycle Agreement with Royal Caribbean Group covering 37 of the company’s cruise ships.

The agreement is designed to optimise the performance, reliability and availability of the ships’ engines to ensure the highest level of operational efficiency to support and accelerate Royal Caribbean’s sustainability goals.



Installing the right technological solutions onboard is a crucial first step towards achieving the cruise industry’s goal of net-zero operations.

However, ensuring these solutions perform optimally throughout their entire lifetime is essential. Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Agreements provide this assurance and highlight the importance of collaboration in addressing the industry’s goals.



This framework decreases the risk of unplanned maintenance and costly downtime, and improves performance to save fuel and reduce emissions, allowing the ships to perform optimally while remaining regulatory compliant.

The contract covers both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, as well as Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight service, delivered through Wärtsilä’s global Expertise Centres. Wärtsilä Expert Insight leverages AI technology for predictive maintenance helping to improve asset efficiency and reduce both operating costs and emissions.

The agreement with Royal Caribbean Group also includes implementing a performance-based model. This means that gains, resulting from best operation and maintenance practices, will be shared between Royal Caribbean Group and Wärtsilä. This further highlights the two companies' collaborative efforts to achieve optimal operations, with a shared commitment to reliability and performance.





