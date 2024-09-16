2024 September 16 09:40

Port of Long Beach releases the final environmental impact report for a project to install two oil storage tanks

The Port of Long Beach has released a final report examining the environmental impacts of a proposed project by Ribost Terminals to install two additional oil storage tanks at its privately-owned and operated facility at 1405 Pier C St., Long Beach, CA 90813, according to the company's release.

The study, called an environmental impact report (EIR), found the project would not have a significant effect on the environment and no mitigation measures would be required. No new pipelines, truck loading racks, or other facility modifications are part of the proposal, nor would the designs enable increased volume of product moved through the terminal.

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners will consider the report, which incorporates public feedback collected during the review process, at its regular meeting.

Ribost Terminals proposes to construct and operate two new 25,000-barrel petroleum storage tanks holding crude oil, with internal floating roofs with new tank foundations and piping connections to existing facility infrastructure, including the truck loading racks. The facility’s existing tanks would be made available to lease by customers to store marine fuel and marine fuel blending components, as is currently done at the facility.