2024 September 15 14:35

IMO: Support offered to developing countries for pilot project feasibility to reduce ship GHG emissions

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is inviting applications for technical assistance for pilot projects, specifically for the development of feasibility studies to support the deployment of zero- or near-zero GHG emission solutions on board ships and in ports. This technical assistance, provided through the GreenVoyage2050 programme, offers eligible developing countries a unique opportunity for tailor-made assistance for feasibility studies up to $250,000 per selected pilot project.



IMO's 2023 Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (resolution MEPC.377(80)) sets ambitious goals, including achieving net-zero GHG emissions by or around, i.e. close to, 2050. The Strategy encourages initiation of R&D activities and pilots addressing marine propulsion, zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies, fuels and/or energy sources to further enhance the energy efficiency of ships and supporting the global availability and uptake of low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels and technologies.



To support implementation of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy, the GreenVoyage2050 programme, through its GreenVoyage2050 Accelerator, has been actively supporting partnering countries in undertaking feasibility studies for pilot projects to reduce GHG emissions from ships. These feasibility studies should ultimately result in increased confidence in the pilot projects, thereby enhancing their potential to attract investment for implementation.



Under this new phase, more countries will be able to access this assistance. Selected pilot projects will receive assistance relating to technical and economic feasibility, risk assessment, stakeholder engagement, overall technical advisory services and administrative support.



Ms. Minglee Hoe, GreenVoyage2050 Technical Analyst, said: "The implementation of pilot projects is crucial for the uptake for new technologies and fuels, and pilot feasibility studies are critical to secure the necessary investment to realize these pilot projects. Our programme aims to support the pilot project development process, through feasibility studies, de-risking the project and thereby enhancing the overall attractiveness to potential investors. Such assistance towards developing countries aims to support overall implementation of the IMO GHG Strategy."



Developing countries eligible for Official Development Assistance are invited to submit their applications to the GreenVoyage2050 Accelerator by completing an online form – more information, including eligibility and assessment criteria for pilot projects can be found here. The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is 11 October 2024.



GreenVoyage2050



GreenVoyage2050 is a major technical cooperation programme initiated by the IMO to assist developing countries in reducing GHG emissions from shipping, aligning with the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy. Phase I of GreenVoyage2050 (2020-2023) supported partnering countries in developing policy frameworks and pilot projects to reduce GHG emissions from ships. Phase II (2024-2030) will continue and expand this support, leveraging substantial funding from donors including Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.