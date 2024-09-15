2024 September 15 11:25

TotalEnergies joins the first Japanese fund dedicated to the development of low-carbon hydrogen

TotalEnergies announces its entry as an investor in the “Japan Hydrogen Fund” at its first close, joining several major Japanese companies in this fund dedicated to developing the low-carbon hydrogen value chain.



At its launch, the fund is initially endowed with over $400 million, thanks to contributions from prominent Japanese investors: Toyota Motor Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Tokyo Century Corporation, Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality, and the Bank of Fukuoka.



The fund will be managed by Advantage Partners, one of Japan’s leading private equity firms, and is launched by the Japan Hydrogen Association (JH2A), the largest private hydrogen value chain promotion council in Japan, representing over 440 members and aiming to promote sustainable development with hydrogen.



This commitment follows TotalEnergies’ launch of the Hy24 clean hydrogen infrastructure fund in 2021 along with Air Liquide and VINCI.



About TotalEnergies



