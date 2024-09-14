2024 September 14 16:01

KBR awarded conceptual study contract for floating blue ammonia production by SHI

KBR says it has been awarded a conceptual study contract for floating blue ammonia production from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), one of the world's largest shipbuilders in South Korea. The award is part of SHI's diversification in the ocean energy business, with a focus on maritime technology. The study will utilize KBR's innovative blue ammonia technology, suitable for offshore production, and leverage SHI's expertise in the design of mega floating vessels.



"We are proud to collaborate with SHI for this strategic project and provide our low-carbon blue ammonia process technology solution to develop this first-of-its-kind floating ammonia production facility," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This concept will deliver a sustainable platform to our clients globally for achieving their energy transition objectives with greater flexibility."



KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed over 260 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.



About KBR

KBR delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.