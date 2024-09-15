2024 September 15 09:41

SC Shipping (Shanghai) hosts christening ceremony for its new chemical tanker Bi Wu

The company currently operates a fleet of nearly 80 liquid chemical tankers

On September 13, SC Shipping (Shanghai) held a grand naming and delivery ceremony for the 11,300 dwt chemical tanker No.2, which was built by Chongqing Chuandong Shipbuilding Industuy (Chuandong Shipbuilding), iMarine reported.



The new chemical tanker was named “Bi Wu”. With the addition of “Bi Wu”, SC Shipping (Shanghai) said that its route network will be further expanded and the pace of its global operation will be more robust.



As China’s largest and the world’s leading liquid chemical shipping service provider, SC Shipping (Shanghai) currently operates a fleet of nearly 80 liquid chemical tankers and holds orders for 24 newbuildings.



SC Shipping (Shanghai) operates routes along the coast of China and in many important regions of the world, such as the Middle East, the Far East, Australia and New Zealand, Europe and the Americas.