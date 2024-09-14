2024 September 14 15:58

Gemini Cooperation: two network options for industry-leading schedule reliability

In January this year, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk announced the Gemini Cooperation between the two shipping companies. As they get closer to the start of their operational cooperation in 2025, the companies announced their plans regarding the joint network.



"Since January, we've been hard at work to finalize the details of the network and account for the current global maritime situation. With around five months to go, we're looking forward to sharing with you important updates on our network," Hapag-Lloyd said



Here are the key updates on the network:



"Two Network Options: Given the ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea we present today two network options showcasing a slightly updated Suez Network building on Red Sea routings and an alternative Cape Network to ensure that we are prepared for all scenarios. Both networks are built around our Gemini Cooperation commitment of industry leading reliability, connectivity and sustainability."



"Comprehensive Network Structure: During October, we plan to announce our network selection for operations. Depending on which network option is finally selected to kickstart the Gemini Cooperation, you'll enjoy 57- 59 services, including efficient mainliners and an extensive shuttle network. With a fleet of 300-340 vessels, we're set to offer a robust and reliable solution tailored to your needs."



"Network Design for Reliability: Our innovative hub and spoke network design ensures resilience and adaptability. We are glad to reconfirm that our schedule reliability target remains unchanged irrespective of which network we phase in with. We believe the Gemini Cooperation will raise the bar for reliability to your benefit and set a new and very high standard in the industry."



"By providing full transparency and innovative solutions, we aim to help you navigate the complexities of global logistics with ease. You can trust that the Gemini Cooperation will bring a new level of operational excellence, enabling more predictable supply chains with less disruptions. Paired with our unrivalled customer service, we are working hard to make your life in global container logistics as easy as possible."