    Weathernews and Lauritzen sign new 3-year contract

    Weathernews, a global leader in weather intelligence and maritime solutions, says it has signed a new 3-year TFMS (Total Fleet Management Solutions) contract with Lauritzen Bulkers, a leading owner in the dry bulk shipping industry. This agreement marks an important milestone in Weathernews' partnership with Lauritzen Bulkers, further solidifying their commitment to safe and efficient maritime operations.
     
    Lauritzen Bulkers, known for its data-driven approach and tailor-made shipping solutions, operates a fleet of 100 vessels. With decades of experience and a century-long legacy in the shipping industry, Lauritzen Bulkers combines a modern, agile approach with deep industry expertise to deliver efficient, reliable, and safe maritime transport solutions. This new agreement leverages Weathernews' advanced suite of solutions, including OSR-e (Optimum Ship Routing), PMS-e (Performance Monitoring Service), CIM (Carbon Intensity Monitoring), FSM (Fleet Status Monitoring), along with several APIs. Additionally, Weathernews will provide QRT data integration via Veslink into the IMOS platform, supporting more data-driven decision-making for Lauritzen Bulkers.
     
    Future collaboration and developments

    Weathernews and Lauritzen Bulkers are exploring further developments, including integration with Marcura's PortLog platform and enhancements to IMOS. These initiatives aim to optimise fleet performance and support Lauritzen Bulkers' strategic goals in an increasingly complex maritime industry.
     
    With a focus on sustainability and leveraging high-tech. technology, Lauritzen Bulkers is undergoing a strategic transition from a traditional ship owner and operator to a company emphasizing active portfolio management and data-driven decision-making. It aligns well with Weathernews' commitment to providing innovative solutions and supporting the maritime industry's digital transformation.
     
    About Weathernews Inc.
    Founded in 1986, Weathernews Inc. has established itself as a global leader in weather intelligence and maritime solutions, supporting safe and efficient operations for shipping companies worldwide. With approximately 1,100 professionals and a vision to leverage technology to protect and enhance maritime operations, Weathernews provides solutions ranging from weather forecasting and route optimization to emission monitoring and performance management. Weathernews also operates a global network of offices, private satellites, and advanced weather radars to deliver unparalleled service and support to its clients.

