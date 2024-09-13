2024 September 13 18:00

JX, NYK, and KNCC jointly conduct demonstration experiment of elevated pressure method in CO2 liquefaction and storage process

On August 28, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (JX), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), and NYK’s affiliate Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (KNCC) conducted a demonstration experiment to study the optimization of the carbon dioxide (CO2) liquefaction and storage process utilizing KNCC's proprietary technology “LCO2 – EP Cargo Tank”, according to NYK's release.

In May of this year, the three companies devised a CO2 liquefaction process (hereinafter referred to as the "Process") based on the isenthalpic expansion cooling and liquefaction process, which utilizes the characteristics of the elevated pressure (EP) method that stores and transports liquefied CO2 at ambient temperature. The demonstration experiment was conducted at KNCC's demonstration facility "Test Rig" in Norway with the addition of a liquefaction unit for the Process.

Through the experiment, CO2, which replicated the conditions under which it was gathered and transported by pipeline, was successfully liquefied and transferred to the LCO2-EP Cargo Tank. We conclude that the technology devised in this Process has achieved a technology readiness level (TRL) 6.

In principle, the liquefaction efficiency of this Process is equal to or higher than that of conventional liquefaction conditions and methods, and energy reductions of up to 20% are expected. In addition, the equipment required for this Process is simpler and more compact than conventional liquefaction methods, and modularization and floating systems can also be considered, which is expected to contribute to reducing the cost and site area of CO2 liquefaction facilities in the CCS and CCUS value chain.