Rolls-Royce and Azimut Benetti Group sign an agreement for mtu propulsion systems for yachts

Rolls Royce and Azimut Benetti Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of megayachts over 24 metres, will be working more closely together on yacht propulsion systems in the future. The two companies have agreed a partnership and a four-year framework agreement for mtu diesel engines for Azimut and Benetti yachts together with the introduction of integrated mtu propulsion systems for the Azimut Grande Series up to 30 metre. In the next future, the new models of the Azimut “Grande” Series will be equipped with complete, ready-to-install and particularly efficient propulsion systems consisting of mtu Series 2000 engines, ZF pod drives and mtu NautIQ marine automation. The co-operation also includes a wide range of services. Discussions are also underway regarding the delivery of integrated bridge solutions for the Azimut “Grande” Series.



The integrated pod drive solution shows its advantages in ship operation: With a 15% per cent higher efficiency compared to conventional drives, yachts can be operated with correspondingly lower carbon dioxide emissions, or cruise faster with the same fuel consumption. The swivelling pod also makes the yachts more maneuverable and reduces vibrations in the drive train. The additional installation of an electric motor on the pod makes it possible to upgrade it to a hybrid drive, for example to drive the yacht electrically in harbours or to hold its position dynamically.

Several configurations are available with outputs from 1,015 to 1,472 kilowatts - the most powerful engine-pod combination on the yacht market. The new Azimut Grande 30M will be equipped with mtu 12V2000M96 engines delivering 1342 kW and ZF pod drives of the new, more powerful 4900 variant. “The mtu NautIQ Blue Vision NG marine automation system, together with a ZF control system, monitors and controls all the functions of the drivetrain.”



Rolls-Royce will deliver the first mtu propulsion package this year so that Azimut will be able to deliver the first yachts in its successful “Grande” Series with the mtu drivetrain as early as 2025.



