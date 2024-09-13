2024 September 13 16:15

Snow & Company delivers a new Incat-designed hybrid research vessel to the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

RV Resilience, a new, state-of-the-art hybrid research vessel designed by global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther and built by Snow & Company has been delivered to the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), according to Incat's release.

In an important milestone, RV Resilience is the Department of Energy’s very first hybrid electric-diesel research vessel. Ushering in a new era for research for the Department of Energy, the 15-metre hybrid catamaran research vessel will help PNNL sustainably expand its research activities in the Sequim Bay region of Washington state.

The vessel’s innovative design has also been recognised by Workboat Magazine, being listed in their 10 Significant Boats of 2024.

Offering exceptional capability for a vessel of its size, RV Resilience’s 28m2 main deck is equipped with an A-Frame, boom crane and movable davit in addition to a foldable swim platform. Designed to support the work of six scientists, RV Resilience also features multiple research workstations and convertible sleeping arrangements for multiday assignments.

Sustainability and operational flexibility have been enhanced via the vessel’s advanced parallel hybrid-electric propulsion system. While RV Resiliencecan travel at speeds of up to 23 knots on its two main diesel engines, it can quickly transition to a silent, all-electric mode capable of speeds of up to 7 knots. This silent, all-electric mode will allow the PNNL researchers to conduct their activities with minimal noise pollution, allowing for enhanced research capabilities when taking sensitive acoustic measurements.



