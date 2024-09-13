2024 September 13 15:36

KOTUG awarded contract by ROS for delivery of E-Pusher to power emission free sand transport

KOTUG has received an order from Rotterdam-based sand handling and transport specialist, ROS, for the delivery of a fully electric pusher tug, according to the company's release.

The E-Pusher, model M, will be deployed in combination with barges provided by Jansma Shipping to establish an emission-free sand transport chain between the Maasvlakte and Rotterdam. The KOTUG E-Pusher, in combination with barges, will enable seamless, zero-emission transport of sand, from loading at the Maasvlakte to unloading in Rotterdam, with further distribution via electric trucks.

The fully electric E-Pusher, developed by KOTUG, is scheduled for completion in May 2025. The entire emission-free system—from transshipment to final delivery—is expected to be fully operational by August 2025.

This initiative represents a major milestone for the region, as ROS has been transitioning to zero-emission transport with previous investments in electric cranes for sand handling and the creation of a dedicated charging hub for electric trucks in Schiedam. The next step involves establishing a 1-megawatt fast-charging station for the new electric pusher tug, which will be one of the first of its kind in Rotterdam, accelerating the city’s journey toward emission-free inland navigation.



The E-Pusher is a modular and scalable electric pusher tug. The E-Pusher Series comprises three models (S, M and L) ranging from 9 to 22 meters in length, with a maximum draft of 0.8 to 1.35 meters, resulting in a draft 30% less than conventional pusher tug designs. The swappable energy containers encompass Stage V diesel, (Bio)gas, Hydrogen, and battery solutions.

The E-Pusher series embodies state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge propulsion systems, establishing a new standard in emission-free navigation. The vessels are equipped to eliminate harmful emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM).



