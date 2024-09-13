2024 September 13 15:13

Valmet receives a vessel methanol fuel conversion order from CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding

Valmet has been selected to deliver automation solutions for methanol fuel conversion projects aboard two CMA 9300SHI container ships. The vessels will be upgraded at CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co. Ltd (QBS), China, for the French operator CMA CGM, according to Valmet's release.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the second quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“Valmet is the pioneer of methanol fuel conversion vessels. We are confident that Valmet’s advanced technology and strong local project execution capabilities will ensure a successful delivery,” says Mr. Li Guodong, Deputy Director at the ship repair branch of QBS.

“This is Valmet’s first automation retrofit order in the Chinese marine market. We are delighted to be selected for this project. Valmet has a long history in marine and know-how in methanol fuel retrofits. We will continue to support CMA CGM to stay competitive in the global shipping market and strengthen our cooperation with QBS,” says Curry Qian, Senior Manager, EPS Sales, Automation Systems, Valmet.



CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co. Ltd (QBS) is a state-owned shipyard operating as part of CSSC Group. It is located in Haixiwan and offers newbuilding, repair, conversion, and offshore services. QBS has 3,000 employees.



CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, serving more than 420 ports across five continents with a fleet of around 623 vessels. Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, it employs 155,000 people, including nearly 4,000 in Marseille, where its head office is located.



Valmet has over 220 years of industrial history. Valmet’s net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.