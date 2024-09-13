CMA CGM to enhance its service offering from Europe to West Africa
CMA CGM announced an enhancement of its service offering from Europe to West Africa, showing the following new features:
- Casablanca will exclusively be offered via our WAZZAN service, with a weekly direct link to Dakar
- Freetown will be shifted to MEDWAX and Dakar to WAZZAN, benefiting from extensive coverage via Gibraltar hub
- A new BIJAGOS service will be dedicated to Gambia and Guinea-Bissau markets offering competitive transit times
WAZZAN service will be operated in 28 days as below:
Rotation: Casablanca - Algeciras - Tanger - Nouakchott - Dakar - Nouadhibou - Las Palmas
1st departure: m/v "LION" - ETA Casablanca on October 10th, 2024
WAZZAN
BIJAGOS service will be operated in 35 days as below:
Rotation: Algeciras - Tanger - Dakar - Banjul - Bissau
1st departure: m/v "EM HYDRA" - ETA Algeciras on October 14th, 2024
MEDWAX service will be operated in 28 days as below:
Rotation: Algeciras - Tanger - Freetown - Conakry - Monrovia - San Pedro
1st departure: m/v "CMA CGM GUARANI" - ETA Algeciras on October 2nd, 2024
EURAF 4 service will be operated in 42 days as follows:
Rotation: Valencia - Algeciras - Tanger - Lome - Bata - Malabo - Kribi - Libreville
1st departure: m/v "LUTETIA" - ETA Valencia on October 6th, 2024