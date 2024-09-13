2024 September 13 13:02

Port of Long Beach container volume up 33.9% in August 2024

The peak shipping season boosted the Port of Long Beach in August to its strongest month in its 113-year history as retailers moved cargo ahead of potential tariff increases and labor negotiations continued at seaports on the East and Gulf coasts, according to the company's release.

Dockworkers and terminal operators in Long Beach moved 913,873 twenty-foot equivalent units in August, up 33.9% from the same month last year and surpassing the Port’s previous all-time one-month record set in May 2021 by 6,657 TEUs.

Imports jumped 40.4% from August 2023 to 456,868 TEUs, exports rose 12% to 104,646 TEUs and empty containers moved through the Port increased 33.7% to 352,360 TEUs. In addition to being the Port’s third consecutive monthly year-over-year increase, August also marked only the second time the Port has exceeded 900,000 TEUs in a single month.



The Port has moved 6,087,875 TEUs during the first eight months of 2024, up 21.9% from the same period last year.