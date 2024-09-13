2024 September 13 12:20

10 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard for 4th consecutive year

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that 10 MOL Group-managed vessels have received commendations from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

Vessels commended by Commandant of Japan Coast Guard:

Tanker AZUMASAN

Tanker EAGLE TRADER

Tanker KAZUSA

Tanker M. STAR

Vessels commended by Commandant of 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters:

Dry bulker REIHOU

Dry bulker WARRAMBOO

Containership ONE MARVEL

Tanker HIKOSAN

Tanker MAYASAN

LPG carrier WHITE CLIFFS

To mark Japan Hydrography Day, the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the Regional Coast Guard Headquarters presented testimonials to individuals and organizations that have contributed to marine information services (assisting with research related to the sea and marine information). Marine information (observation data on seawater temperature, ocean and tidal currents, ship position information, etc.) provided by merchant vessels helps the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department, which collects this information and various other data, and in turn provides navigation-related information to vessels calling at ports in Japan. The provision of marine information to the Japan Coast Guard helps enhance the safety of the entire maritime industry, and the MOL Group has been providing data on an ongoing basis in addition to its normal operational activities.