10 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard for 4th consecutive year
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that 10 MOL Group-managed vessels have received commendations from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.
Vessels commended by Commandant of Japan Coast Guard:
Tanker AZUMASAN
Tanker EAGLE TRADER
Tanker KAZUSA
Tanker M. STAR
Vessels commended by Commandant of 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters:
Dry bulker REIHOU
Dry bulker WARRAMBOO
Containership ONE MARVEL
Tanker HIKOSAN
Tanker MAYASAN
LPG carrier WHITE CLIFFS
To mark Japan Hydrography Day, the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the Regional Coast Guard Headquarters presented testimonials to individuals and organizations that have contributed to marine information services (assisting with research related to the sea and marine information). Marine information (observation data on seawater temperature, ocean and tidal currents, ship position information, etc.) provided by merchant vessels helps the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department, which collects this information and various other data, and in turn provides navigation-related information to vessels calling at ports in Japan. The provision of marine information to the Japan Coast Guard helps enhance the safety of the entire maritime industry, and the MOL Group has been providing data on an ongoing basis in addition to its normal operational activities.