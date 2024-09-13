  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 13 11:50

    Sea-Intelligence analyses the impact of the Red Sea crisis on the container shipping industry

    Sea-Intelligence analysed the impact of the Red Sea crisis on container ship calls to the region's deep-sea ports.

    Figure 1 shows the number of deep-sea port calls in the major regions closest to the Suez Canal – East Mediterranean (East MED), Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea itself. While the total number of monthly deep-sea port calls in East MED were already trending downwards pre-crisis, the M/M drop in January 2024 was quite significant at -22%. Compared to the pre-crisis average, the drop in 2024 has been -33%. A similar -33% drop in the average monthly calls was also seen for the Gulf of Aden, from roughly 100 monthly calls to 60-70 in 2024. 

    Like East MED, port calls in the region have been recovering, albeit very slowly. The Red Sea saw the most severe impact of the crisis, with a -85% drop in the average number of deep-sea port calls in 2024. The figure dropped from over 200 calls per month, to under 40 in January-June 2024. The figure rose to 60 calls in July 2024, which was a double that of the previous months. However, it remains to be seen if this will continue, or if this is a temporary uptick.

    In the Red Sea, the most impacted ports were Jeddah and King Abdullah Port. Carriers stopped calling King Abdullah Port on their deep-sea services from January 2024 onwards, while Jeddah saw the sharpest decline of -74% M/M from December 2023 to January 2024. Even after a slight improvement in July 2024, the port is averaging just 37 calls per month compared to the pre-crisis average of 135 monthly calls. In East MED, Piraeus and Port Said were the most impacted, while in the Gulf of Aden, Salalah saw deep-sea port calls drop by nearly -50% in January-February 2024.

    In terms of schedule reliability, Red Sea and East Mediterranean are back to the per-crisis levels, while the Gulf of Aden is still lagging. Additionally, an improvement was recorded across all three regions in the average delay of late vessel arrivals, which, after a very sharp increase to 10-14 days in January 2024, dropped back down to pre-crisis levels of 4-5 days.

Другие новости по темам: container shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 13

15:36 KOTUG awarded contract by ROS for delivery of E-Pusher to power emission free sand transport
15:13 Valmet receives a vessel methanol fuel conversion order from CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding
14:41 CMA CGM to enhance its service offering from Europe to West Africa
14:03 MOL and Chevron Shipping to install Wind Challenger on LNG carrier
13:31 Fincantieri announces delivery of Explora II, coin ceremony for Explora III and steel cutting for Explora IV
13:02 Port of Long Beach container volume up 33.9% in August 2024
12:40 Hanwha to take full control of Singapore Dyna-Mac with tender offer
12:20 10 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard for 4th consecutive year
11:50 Sea-Intelligence analyses the impact of the Red Sea crisis on the container shipping industry
11:13 Galveston LNG Bunker Port enters into a gas supply agreement with Energy Transfer’s Houston Pipeline Company
10:40 Eastern Shipbuilding converts OSV into first-of-its-kind SOV at Allanton Shipyard
10:20 UECC expands its fleet with addition of ex-Hoegh car carrier
09:57 India and UAE sign an agreement for IMEEC virtual trade corridor

2024 September 12

18:04 Guangzhou Shipbuilding starts construction of the first LNG dual-fuel LRII tanker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
17:39 Norwegian Prime Minister attends naming ceremony of world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier
17:21 China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding enters into a joint venture agreement with Japanese Tsuneishi Holdings to acquire a 34% stake in Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding
16:47 Cambodia inaugurates $37.5-mln additional container terminal at kingdom's largest port
15:24 European gas rises as supply risks mount on Ukraine, hurricane - Bloomberg
14:46 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 9-15 – MABUX
14:43 Fleet Solid Support vessels for UK Ministry of Defence to be powered by MAN propulsion package
14:23 3 international banks in talks to establish offshore operations in Colombo Port City
13:41 CLIA releases its annual Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report
13:08 Yang Ming announces 2025 East-West service via Cape of Good Hope
12:46 Port of Sines saw the highest annual growth among the 15 largest EU container ports in the first half of 2024
12:24 OCI Global announces repurchase of OCI Methanol Minorities
10:32 Adani Ports signs concession agreement for multipurpose terminal at Deendayal Port
10:10 German lawmakers approve rescue of Meyer Werft shipbuilder, say the German parliament
09:50 Lloyd's Register commissioned research reveals the rapid rise of AI in maritime

2024 September 11

18:00 Van Oord's new cable-laying vessel Calypso to start laying cables on its very first project
17:40 Maersk Tankers is set to launch a new pool for chemical carriers on 1 October
17:15 bp selects ABS Class and service support for high tech Kaskida Project
16:47 Consortium selected for NEDO’s next-generation floating offshore wind power technology development project
16:04 AD Ports Group Awards ZPMC Cranes Contracts for Terminal Projects in Africa
15:24 MOL announces the naming ceremony for 2 newbuilding LNG carriers to serve QatarEnergy
14:52 GTT awarded tank design for eight new LNG carriers
14:12 Folk Maritime launches new liner service connecting Red Sea ports and Indian subcontinent
13:42 Panama ports container volume up 18.5% in January-July 2024
13:21 Leonhardt & Blumberg orders four methanol-ready MR tankers
12:41 Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port sees 53 pct surge in vessel arrivals in first 8 months of 2024
12:11 Maritime freight transport market to reach $552.1 bln by 2033
11:35 OceanScore calculates €175m potential costs for Greek shipping with FuelEU Maritime
11:07 Shanghai Dahua Shipping sends first vessel via Arctic Route
10:51 Chinese gas imports up 12% in January-August
10:33 ADNOC signs agreement with IndianOil for Ruwais LNG Project
09:56 COSCO SHIPPING approves the construction of two 175,000 m³ LNG carriers

2024 September 10

18:00 GEOCEAN supports the installation of the IQuay ready-to use solution for importing LNG to Wilhelmshaven
17:34 Imam Khomeini port volumes up 14% the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year
17:09 Sinopec's first LNG terminal in Guangdong Province starts operation
16:42 ZIM announces new operational cooperation with MSC covering the Transpacific trade
16:12 AIDA Cruises bunkers its AIDAprima cruise ship for the first time using 100% renewable bio marine fuel
15:43 ECT makes an agreement with Rotterdam Shore Power for shore power facilities
14:40 Star Bulk announces vessel sale and repurchase of common shares
14:20 Finnlines presents new direct shipping service from Finland to Sheerness, UK, with additional links to Belgium and Spain
13:59 QatarEnergy inaugurates conventional-size LNG vessel “Rex Tillerson”
13:23 Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announce two ocean network options with equal industry leading schedule reliability
12:43 HMM plans to invest KRW 23.5 trillion to sustainable growth
12:11 Drydocks World signs deal for the Largest Floating Sheerleg Crane in the Middle East and Africa
11:56 Lloyd’s Register partners on fuel cell and CCS study to support emissions reduction
11:15 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier NEREUS HIGHWAY
10:44 MSC unveils future standalone East/West network
10:05 Jumbo Offshore completes TP T&I scope at Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

2024 September 9

18:00 Shearwater awarded 4D seismic project for Ghana’s Jubilee Field
17:47 DNV celebrated advances in ship autonomy at this year's SMM Trade Fair
17:08 QatarEnergy to build 6 new QC-Max LNG vessels at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard
16:45 GTT to equip 10 LNG-fuelled container ships with GTT’s Recycool reliquefaction system in collaboration with Nikkiso
16:25 Methanex Corporation signs agreement to acquire OCI Global’s International methanol business for $2.05 bln
15:46 Vantage Drilling sells all equity in Rig Finance to ADES
15:24 Navig8 takes delivery of third MR newbuild vessel from New Times Shipbuilding
14:58 Yang Ming, HMM, and ONE confirm alliance partnership under “Premier Alliance”
14:23 DNV awards Norsepower Rotor Sails certification for EX-version in hazardous environments