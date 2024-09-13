2024 September 13 11:13

Galveston LNG Bunker Port enters into a gas supply agreement with Energy Transfer’s Houston Pipeline Company

Galveston LNG Bunker Port, LLC (“GLBP”) has entered into a Gas Supply Agreement (“GSA”) regarding the delivery of natural gas to the GLBP terminal in Texas City, Texas, according to the company's release.

Texas-based GLBP has laid the foundation for a partnership with Energy Transfer’s Houston Pipeline Company (“HPL”) for the supply natural gas to the proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port project, which will be the first dedicated LNG bunker terminal in the region. The two companies have executed agreements, which outline the gas supply and additional pipeline facilities required for the delivery of natural gas to the GLBP facility. This gas supply agreement supports GLBP in providing LNG marine fuel to customers in the Galveston Bay Port complex, including the ports of Houston, Galveston and Texas City, as well as Galveston Offshore Lightering Areas, on a long-term basis.



Among the industries adopting LNG as a marine fuel, the cruise ship, Roll on-Roll off (“RoRo”) car carriers, and containerized shipping industries are particularly notable, both due to their significant bunker requirements as well as their prominent involvement in the Galveston Bay port complex.

Currently, cruise ships already make approximately 380 port calls each year at the three existing cruise terminals in Galveston, with a 4th terminal recently announced and starting construction. In addition, there are over 10,000 deep draft vessel calls annually in the Galveston Bay port complex. GLBP and HPL will play a major role in providing affordable, clean marine fuel to these essential maritime sectors.

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port is currently under development toward a Final Investment Decision (“FID”). The project is expected to be operational by the first half of 2027.



The Galveston LNG Bunker Port project (“GLBP”) is being developed by Pilot LNG with the support and financial backing of its partner of Seapath Group, a Libra Group subsidiary. Located on Shoal Point in Galveston County, TX, part of the greater Houston-Galveston port complex, GLBP will supply clean-burning LNG to meet the growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel. Operations of GLBP will commence in late 2026. The terminal is being developed with a capacity of up to 600,000 gallons per day accompanied by two 3-million-gallon storage tanks. GLBP is ideally situated to supply the growing Galveston Bay Port Complex fuel and bunker markets. This includes LNG marine fuel deliveries directly to customers in the port complex and surrounding areas, such as the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area.