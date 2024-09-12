2024 September 12 18:04

Guangzhou Shipbuilding starts construction of the first LNG dual-fuel LRII tanker for Eastern Pacific Shipping

Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has started the construction of the first LNG dual-fuel LRII tanker for Singapore-based ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), according to CSSC's release.



The construction of the 111,000 dwt tanker began on September 10, 2024. The ship is part of EPS’ order from 2023 involving 2+2 LNG dual-fuel crude oil/product tankers.

Independently designed and developed by GSI, the first two tankers are scheduled for delivery 2025 and 2026.

They will feature a length of 250 meters, a molded width of 44 meters, a structural draft of 14.7 meters, and a service speed of 14.5 knots.

According to GSI, they will meet the rigorous emission standards of IMO TIER III and Phase 3 of the EEDI energy efficiency index.

The vessels also boast swift velocity, lightweight construction, reduced energy consumption, and remarkable adaptability, the Chinese shipyard claims.



On September 10, GSI also signed a contract with Nanjing Tanker Corporation, a unit of China Merchants Group, for the construction of four 50,000-ton chemical/product tankers.

Just recently, the Chinese shipyard booked a shipbuilding order from German shipping company Leonhardt & Blumberg for two methanol-ready MR2 tankers.