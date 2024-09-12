2024 September 12 17:39

Norwegian Prime Minister attends naming ceremony of world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier

Höegh Autoliners’ second Aurora Class vessel, the Höegh Borealis, was delivered at a grand naming ceremony in China, according to the company's release.

When The Höegh Borealis in a few days leaves the China Merchants Heavy Industry’s yard in Jiangsu China on her maiden voyage, she will be cutting carbon emissions per car transported by up to 58 percent from the current industry average.

From 2027, the first Aurora class vessel will be powered by green ammonia, eliminating nearly all carbon emissions.

The vessels – the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly PCTCs - are the crown jewel of Höegh Autoliners’ transformational new build program improving what is already the world’s most sustainable PCTC fleet sailing the oceans today.



The Aurora Class has a capacity of up to 9,100 cars – and with strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems, the vessels can carry Electric Vehicles on all 14 decks.

All Auroras will have DNV’s “ammonia ready” and “methanol ready” notations. And will be the first in the PCTC-segment to be able to operate on carbon-neutral ammonia.

The Aurora Class will therefore address the worrying fact that while shipping accounts for around 3 percent of all global emissions, 90% of shipping emissions come from deep-sea transportation.



Höegh Autoliners have already partnered with several of the world’s leading ammonia producers to ensure the supply and usage of green ammonia – these include Yara Clean Ammonia, Norwegian North Ammonia, Sumitomo Corporation and more.

The Aurora Class is equipped with the newest and most modern maritime technology, including state-of-the-art safety and digitalization solutions.



Höegh Autoliners expect the delivery of two Aurora Class vessels every six months until H1 2027, taking the total number of Aurora Class vessels to 12.



Our Aurora Class will be the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTC ever built, further accelerating Höegh Autoliners’ decarbonization efforts and setting a new standard for more sustainable deep-sea transportation.