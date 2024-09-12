2024 September 12 14:43

Fleet Solid Support vessels for UK Ministry of Defence to be powered by MAN propulsion package

In 2023, the Ministry of Defence of the UK awarded Team Resolute – comprising Navantia UK, Harland & Wolff and BMT – the contract to deliver three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. With Navantia UK as prime contractor, BMT Group is providing its expertise in advanced naval design, while Harland & Wolff and Navantia will build the vessels. The majority of the hull blocks will be built in Harland & Wolff shipyards, with the integration, test and trials and delivery taking place at the iconic Belfast facility.

The naval package from MAN Energy Solutions will contribute to some key requirements of the FSS ships essential for naval applications like shock resistance, cyber security, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Integrated Logistic Support (ILS), efficiency, low-emissions, and reliability. A further reduction of CO2 emissions by use of green methanol is a conceivable option through a later retrofit of the 32/44CR engines.



MAN Energy Solutions will provide twelve V32/44CR propulsion engines, six L32/44CR Generator Sets, MAN SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) for each engine and three twin-screw Alpha CP propellers and plant auxiliaries.

The main task of the advanced FSS ships will be the underway replenishment of dry stores for Royal Navy vessels. Their capabilities foresee global operations for logistic support, operation support – including missions against piracy – and terrorism.



Navantia UK is the UK subsidiary of Spanish company Navantia, created to work with UK industrial partners in shipbuilding and in offshore wind energy. Its parent company, Navantia, is a world reference in the design, building, integration and through life support of highly technological state-of-the-art war ships for the Spanish Navy and international clients and has extensive experience in ToT programmes. Its activities in the Defence area include complex systems integration and intelligent services. This portfolio, together with the use of 4.0 technologies both in its shipyards and its products, allow Navantia to offer cutting-edge technological solutions to its clients and partners.