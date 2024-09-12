  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 September 12 14:46

    Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 9-15 – MABUX

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    In Week 37, the MABUX global bunker indices continued their downward trend for the second consecutive week. The 380 HSFO index fell by USD 15.81, from USD 507.08/MT last week to USD 491.27/MT, breaking through the USD 500 mark. The VLSFO index dropped by USD 21.21, declining from USD 616.69/MT to USD 595.48/MT, moving below the USD 600 level. Meanwhile, the MGO index decreased by USD 19.24, from USD 766.30/MT to USD 747.06/MT. At the time of writing, an upward correction was observed in the global bunker market.

    The MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS) – the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO – narrowed by $5.51, from $109.61 to $104.21, nearing the SS breakeven point of $100.00. The weekly average, however, increased by $1.02. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread rose by $4.00, maintaining its position above the $100.00 level, with $106.00 compared to $102.00 last week. The weekly average widened by $6.50. In Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price spread shrank sharply by $27.00, falling from $182.00 to $155.00, while the weekly average in the port increased by $7.50. The upward dynamics of the SS Spread appear to have lost momentum, with global and port-specific indices showing mixed changes, which are expected to continue next week. Detailed information can be found in the "Differentials" section on www.mabux.com.

    As of September 10, European regional storage facilities were 93.09% full. By the end of Week 37, the European gas benchmark TTF declined by 1.911 EUR/MWh, from 37.193 EUR/MWh to 35.282 EUR/MWh.

    By the end of the week, the price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) had dropped by $14, reaching $849/MT on September 09. Meanwhile, the price gap between LNG and conventional fuel continued to widen on September 9, MGO LS was priced $128 lower than LNG, compared to a $112 difference the previous week. MGO LS was quoted at $721/MT in the port of Sines on that day. More detailed information is available in the LNG Bunkering section on www.mabux.com.

    For Week 37, the MDI index (the correlation ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) indicated the following trends across the four largest global hubs: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    • 380 HSFO segment: All four ports were undervalued. Weekly averages rose by 4 bps in Rotterdam, but fell by 7 bps in Singapore, 29 bps in Fujairah, and 7 bps in Houston.

    • VLSFO segment: Singapore and Fujairah remained in the overvalued zone, with weekly averages rising by 25 bps and 30 bps respectively. Rotterdam and Houston continued to be undervalued. Weekly averages fell by 9 bps in Rotterdam and 8 bps in Houston.

    • MGO LS segment: Houston moved into the overvalued zone, becoming the only overpriced port, with its weekly average increasing by 6 bps. The other three ports were undervalued. The underpricing average decreased by 3 bps in Rotterdam, 2 bps in Singapore, and 33 bps in Fujairah. The MDI indices in Rotterdam and Singapore remained stable above the $100 mark.

    By the end of the week, the balance of overvalued/undervalued ports shifted slightly toward overvaluation, although the general trend of underpricing continues to dominate the global bunker market.

    For more details on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark, visit the “Digital Bunker Prices” section on www.mabux.com.

    ClassNK forecasts that peak demand for LNG and methanol as marine fuels could reach 24 million tonnes and 4.5 million tonnes, respectively, by 2026. This growth is attributed to the large-scale delivery of LNG-fueled vessels, comparable to the current fleet size, and the steady addition of methanol-fueled vessels, especially container ships currently on order. For liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ClassNK noted that gas carriers are the only vessel type expected to use the fuel, with peak demand forecasted at one million tonnes by 2026. The classification society also highlighted that while current demand for ammonia and hydrogen remains limited, it is expected to grow as vessels powered by these fuels are introduced. The updated report also tracks trends in vessel types using alternative fuels. According to ClassNK, there are 53 bulk carriers, 106 container ships, 60 crude tankers, 70 product/chemical tankers, six gas carriers, and 31 road carriers capable of running on LNG. The methanol-fueled fleet consists of seven container ships and 25 product/chemical tankers. Additionally, six LNG-fueled LPG carriers and 127 LPG tankers are capable of running on LPG.

    We expect the global bunker market will experience moderate, irregular fluctuations next week, with no clear trend emerging.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 September 12

18:04 Guangzhou Shipbuilding starts construction of the first LNG dual-fuel LRII tanker for Eastern Pacific Shipping
17:39 Norwegian Prime Minister attends naming ceremony of world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier
17:21 China's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding enters into a joint venture agreement with Japanese Tsuneishi Holdings to acquire a 34% stake in Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding
16:47 Cambodia inaugurates $37.5-mln additional container terminal at kingdom's largest port
15:24 European gas rises as supply risks mount on Ukraine, hurricane - Bloomberg
14:46 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Sept 9-15 – MABUX
14:43 Fleet Solid Support vessels for UK Ministry of Defence to be powered by MAN propulsion package
14:23 3 international banks in talks to establish offshore operations in Colombo Port City
13:41 CLIA releases its annual Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report
13:08 Yang Ming announces 2025 East-West service via Cape of Good Hope
12:46 Port of Sines saw the highest annual growth among the 15 largest EU container ports in the first half of 2024
12:24 OCI Global announces repurchase of OCI Methanol Minorities
10:32 Adani Ports signs concession agreement for multipurpose terminal at Deendayal Port
10:10 German lawmakers approve rescue of Meyer Werft shipbuilder, say the German parliament
09:50 Lloyd's Register commissioned research reveals the rapid rise of AI in maritime

2024 September 11

18:00 Van Oord's new cable-laying vessel Calypso to start laying cables on its very first project
17:40 Maersk Tankers is set to launch a new pool for chemical carriers on 1 October
17:15 bp selects ABS Class and service support for high tech Kaskida Project
16:47 Consortium selected for NEDO’s next-generation floating offshore wind power technology development project
16:04 AD Ports Group Awards ZPMC Cranes Contracts for Terminal Projects in Africa
15:24 MOL announces the naming ceremony for 2 newbuilding LNG carriers to serve QatarEnergy
14:52 GTT awarded tank design for eight new LNG carriers
14:12 Folk Maritime launches new liner service connecting Red Sea ports and Indian subcontinent
13:42 Panama ports container volume up 18.5% in January-July 2024
13:21 Leonhardt & Blumberg orders four methanol-ready MR tankers
12:41 Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port sees 53 pct surge in vessel arrivals in first 8 months of 2024
12:11 Maritime freight transport market to reach $552.1 bln by 2033
11:35 OceanScore calculates €175m potential costs for Greek shipping with FuelEU Maritime
11:07 Shanghai Dahua Shipping sends first vessel via Arctic Route
10:51 Chinese gas imports up 12% in January-August
10:33 ADNOC signs agreement with IndianOil for Ruwais LNG Project
09:56 COSCO SHIPPING approves the construction of two 175,000 m³ LNG carriers

2024 September 10

18:00 GEOCEAN supports the installation of the IQuay ready-to use solution for importing LNG to Wilhelmshaven
17:34 Imam Khomeini port volumes up 14% the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year
17:09 Sinopec's first LNG terminal in Guangdong Province starts operation
16:42 ZIM announces new operational cooperation with MSC covering the Transpacific trade
16:12 AIDA Cruises bunkers its AIDAprima cruise ship for the first time using 100% renewable bio marine fuel
15:43 ECT makes an agreement with Rotterdam Shore Power for shore power facilities
14:40 Star Bulk announces vessel sale and repurchase of common shares
14:20 Finnlines presents new direct shipping service from Finland to Sheerness, UK, with additional links to Belgium and Spain
13:59 QatarEnergy inaugurates conventional-size LNG vessel “Rex Tillerson”
13:23 Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announce two ocean network options with equal industry leading schedule reliability
12:43 HMM plans to invest KRW 23.5 trillion to sustainable growth
12:11 Drydocks World signs deal for the Largest Floating Sheerleg Crane in the Middle East and Africa
11:56 Lloyd’s Register partners on fuel cell and CCS study to support emissions reduction
11:15 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier NEREUS HIGHWAY
10:44 MSC unveils future standalone East/West network
10:05 Jumbo Offshore completes TP T&I scope at Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

2024 September 9

18:00 Shearwater awarded 4D seismic project for Ghana’s Jubilee Field
17:47 DNV celebrated advances in ship autonomy at this year's SMM Trade Fair
17:08 QatarEnergy to build 6 new QC-Max LNG vessels at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard
16:45 GTT to equip 10 LNG-fuelled container ships with GTT’s Recycool reliquefaction system in collaboration with Nikkiso
16:25 Methanex Corporation signs agreement to acquire OCI Global’s International methanol business for $2.05 bln
15:46 Vantage Drilling sells all equity in Rig Finance to ADES
15:24 Navig8 takes delivery of third MR newbuild vessel from New Times Shipbuilding
14:58 Yang Ming, HMM, and ONE confirm alliance partnership under “Premier Alliance”
14:23 DNV awards Norsepower Rotor Sails certification for EX-version in hazardous environments
13:37 ONE announces East - West services effective from February 2025
13:22 Cruise ship tourists face €20 tax to visit Santorini and Mykonos
12:43 Grimaldi announces new connections from China to Nigeria and the Persian Gulf
12:20 SBM Offshore signs two Share Purchase Agreements with MISC Berhad for FPSO in Brazil and Malaysia
11:42 LPG dual-fuel VLGC for Astomos named “Liberty Pathfinder”
11:10 Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard delivers the fourth batch of four ships for COSCO's "Belt and Road" project
10:51 Grimaldi to order 9 ro-ro vessels in China
10:31 Three vehicle manufacturers sign up for UECC's Sail for Change sustainability program

2024 September 8

15:48 BW LNG announces 10-year charter with NEPCO to enhance Jordan’s energy security
15:06 Oldenndorff and UoS to create a new research centre for sustainable shipping
14:02 Wilhelmsen introduces tank and hold cleaning unit for maritime industry
12:34 Finnish bio-LNG production begins first in the Baltic Sea Region
11:13 Titan completes its first SIMOPS bunkering in Ghent, Belgium