2024 September 11 18:00

Van Oord's new cable-laying vessel Calypso to start laying cables on its very first project

Van Oord's brand new cable-laying vessel Calypso will enter the market and start laying cables on its very first project, according to the company's release.

The inter-array cables have been loaded onto the vessel at the Port of Blyth in the UK.

Soon it will start installing its first cable at RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm in the UK, one of the largest offshore wind projects in the world.