2024 September 11 17:40

Maersk Tankers is set to launch a new pool for chemical carriers on 1 October

On October 1st, Maersk Tankers will launch its new pool - Maersk Tankers Chemicals, according to the company's release.

Supported by existing Partners and drawing on the extensive experience and expertise with chemical vessels, the new pool is designed to maximize returns for the Partners' J19 vessels.

With no minimum commitment period and flexible redelivery terms, the new Chemical Pool offers a seamless onboarding process and a fair and transparent earnings model.