2024 September 11 17:15

bp selects ABS Class and service support for high tech Kaskida Project

bp selected ABS to support the deepwater Kaskida project in the Gulf of Mexico, according to ABS's release. ABS will provide classification and engineering verification services for the new semisubmersible production unit.

“ABS is the recognized Class leader in offshore exploration and in the Gulf of Mexico; we have decades of experience classing complex semisubmersible production platforms. But this project goes beyond classification. We are also providing numerous other services related to engineering review and verification, expanding our portfolio of high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) projects,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

ABS will act as the Certified Verification Agent (CVA) for the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), a role ABS has performed for a majority of the floating production units operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. bp has also contracted ABS to be the independent third party (I3P) verifier for high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) subsea equipment and technology as required by BSEE. In addition, ABS will act on behalf of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to inspect and approve the design, construction, installation, and equipment.