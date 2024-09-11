2024 September 11 16:47

Consortium selected for NEDO’s next-generation floating offshore wind power technology development project

A consortium of five companies—Albatross Technology Inc. (Albatross), Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER), Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO HD), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd. (wholly owned by Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., SHI-ME)—has been selected to conduct a feasibility study on large-scale floating vertical axis wind turbines as part of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization’s (NEDO) public call for projects to develop next-generation technologies that help promote the adoption of floating offshore wind power, according to “K” Line's release.

Given the limited shallow coastal waters around Japan, there is a pressing need to commercialize floating offshore wind technology. This feasibility study aims to verify the viability of large-scale commercial vertical axis (floating axis) wind turbines, where both the turbine and floating foundation rotate together, as a game- changing next-generation technology for floating offshore wind turbines.

The consortium will conduct design work toward obtaining basic design approval. Large-scale vertical axis wind turbines can achieve efficiency comparable to conventional (horizontal axis) wind turbines, while also enabling the use of smaller and more cost-effective floating structures. Furthermore, as they can be produced using nearly the same design regardless of differences in water depth or seabed conditions, it is expected that mass deployment will also lead to cost reductions.

Leveraging each company’s respective expertise, the five companies will collaborate on developing floating axis wind turbines, aiming to establish offshore wind power as a primary energy source and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.